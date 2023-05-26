Chinese Exile Kwok Seeks To Reverse Ch. 11 Contempt Order

By Vince Sullivan (May 26, 2023, 7:39 PM EDT) -- Exiled Chinese billionaire Ho Wan Kwok is asking a Connecticut federal court to reverse a contempt finding in his bankruptcy case, saying the order he is accused of ignoring was nebulous but that he made a good-faith attempt to follow it....

