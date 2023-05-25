Ex-Littler Atty Can't Beat Law Firm's Document Theft Suit

By Hailey Konnath (May 25, 2023, 9:09 PM EDT) -- A Texas state judge has refused to toss Littler Mendelson PC's suit accusing a former associate of stealing thousands of confidential documents, rejecting her argument that the court lacks jurisdiction because she wasn't living in the state at the time of the alleged theft, according to an order posted Thursday....

