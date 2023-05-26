Firms Want W.Va. Camp Lejeune TCPA Allegations Tossed

By Peter McGuire (May 26, 2023, 3:51 PM EDT) -- Two law firms accused of illegally soliciting clients for Camp Lejeune toxic water contamination lawsuits have told a West Virginia federal judge to toss a proposed class action, arguing they were not responsible for telephoning potential clients on a federal do-not-call list....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS