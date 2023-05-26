AG Paxton 'Forgiveness' Defense Has Texas-Sized Holes

By Andrew Strickler (May 26, 2023, 4:54 PM EDT) -- A Texas law about voter "forgiveness" for official misdeeds may give embattled state Attorney General Ken Paxton some room to maneuver as he faces a potential impeachment over corruption allegations, legal scholars said Friday. But Paxton's lunge at a theory that voters were well enough aware of the accusations and "ratified" him at the ballot box will likely fall short....

