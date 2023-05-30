Pot Cos. Bring License Dispute To Mich. Supreme Court

By Mike Curley (May 30, 2023, 3:16 PM EDT) -- A group of cannabis companies challenging the city of Westland's cannabis licensing scheme are bringing their case to the Michigan Supreme Court, saying the city violated state law and its constitution by requiring them to waive their rights to sue....

