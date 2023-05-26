Conn. Republicans Say Female Ex-Staffer Filed Suit Too Late

By David Minsky (May 26, 2023, 6:09 PM EDT) -- The Connecticut General Assembly's House Republicans Office urged a state court to dismiss a sex discrimination lawsuit brought by a female ex-press secretary stemming from a 2021 altercation with a supervisor, saying she failed to exhaust administrative remedies and her complaint is time-barred....

