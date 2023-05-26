Calif. Atty Says Free Speech Bars BLM Tweets Ethics Charges

By Lynn LaRowe (May 26, 2023, 4:13 PM EDT) -- A Los Angeles employment lawyer facing ethics charges over tweets she made in May 2020 during Black Lives Matter protests in the wake of the killing of George Floyd said the California state bar's disciplinary action against her must be dropped because the "enshrined" free speech rights of Golden State attorneys "depend on it."...

