Court Temporarily Blocks SC Abortion Ban

By Jasmin Boyce (May 26, 2023, 8:25 PM EDT) -- A South Carolina state judge has halted the enforcement of a freshly passed statewide law that criminalizes abortion as early as six weeks into a pregnancy, putting the ban on ice Friday after a division of Planned Parenthood and a group of medical providers alleged that it was a constitutional privacy violation....

