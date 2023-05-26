Judiciary Dems Tell Harlan Crow To Hand Over Thomas Info

By Katie Buehler (May 26, 2023, 8:11 PM EDT) -- Billionaire Republican donor Harlan Crow has no valid reason not to provide senators with detailed information on gifts, transportation and lodging provided to U.S. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, Senate Judiciary Committee leaders wrote in a Friday letter attacking Crow's reasons for not cooperating....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS