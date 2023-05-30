3 Firms Steer £268M Offer For 20% Of Furnace Parts Maker

By Dawood Fakhir (May 30, 2023, 5:20 PM BST) -- A subsidiary of private equity firm Rhône Capital LLC on Tuesday offered to buy a 20% stake in furnace parts maker RHI Magnesita NV for about £268 million ($333 million) in a deal guided by Sullivan & Cromwell, Schönherr and Stibbe....

