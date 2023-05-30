Compliance Compensation Grew By More Than 8% In 2022

By Aaron West (May 30, 2023, 3:45 PM EDT) -- Compliance officers saw their salaries rise around 10% last year, reflecting not only an increasing list of responsibilities these professionals are expected to handle but also a growing need and appreciation for compliance roles among company executives, according to a new report....

