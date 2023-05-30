More Woes For Calif. Bar In Ex-Director Discipline Case

By Ryan Boysen (May 30, 2023, 3:45 PM EDT) -- The State Bar of California has been dealt yet another setback in its disciplinary case against former executive director Joe Dunn, after a State Bar Court appellate panel upheld an earlier ruling that found several claims were filed too late, gutting the case....

