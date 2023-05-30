Steel Co. Can't Toss Medical Marijuana Bias Suit

By Grace Elletson (May 30, 2023, 5:58 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania federal judge said Tuesday a steelmaker can't dodge a suit claiming it yanked a job offer from an engineer and medical marijuana patient after he failed a drug test, ruling that the engineer's claims are covered by state law protecting the drug's medicinal use despite his expired card....

