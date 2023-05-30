DeSantis, Fla. PAC Accused Of $80M 'Soft Money' Violation

By David Minsky (May 30, 2023, 7:54 PM EDT) -- Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and his state political action committee were accused of violating federal campaign finance laws on Tuesday in a complaint brought by a Washington, D.C., nonprofit, saying that $80 million of "soft money" from a state PAC was transferred into an organization used to fund his presidential bid....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS