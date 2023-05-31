Paul Hastings' $12M Kwok Ch. 11 Fee Bill 'Only The Beginning'

By Craig Clough (May 30, 2023, 9:39 PM EDT) -- Calling it one of the most "complex and challenging" individual Chapter 11 cases ever filed, Paul Hastings LLP asked a Connecticut bankruptcy judge on Tuesday for $12.3 million in attorney fees covering eight months of work on exiled Chinese billionaire Ho Wan Kwok's case, adding the request is "only the beginning."...

