Charles Manson Follower Should Be Paroled, Calif. Panel Says

A woman who participated in the 1969 murders of a husband and wife at the direction of cult leader Charles Manson should be granted parole after serving 50 years behind bars, a split California appellate panel ruled Tuesday, overruling Gov. Gavin Newsom's reversal of her 2020 parole recommendation.
The Second Appellate District panel majority, in a 58-page opinion, granted 73-year-old Leslie Van Houten's petition challenging the governor's reversal of her fourth parole recommendation in 2020, finding that there's no evidence in the record supporting Newsom's finding that she didn't adequately explain how she fell under Manson's influence.
Van Houten has provided extensive explanations, including feeling abandoned by her parents' divorce, using drugs at a young age, and "shutting down" after being forced to have an abortion, the majority said. She described herself as being "desperate to be accepted" and "having no sense of value," according to the opinion penned by Justice Helen I. Bendix.
"The record shows no additional factors Van Houten has failed to articulate, or what further evidence she could have provided to establish her suitability for parole," the majority said. "The governor's concern that there is more than meets the eye is, on this record, speculation, but the governor's 'decisions must be supported by some evidence, not merely by a hunch or intuition.'"
Van Houten, who is serving concurrent sentences of seven years to life for the murders of Rosemary and Leno LaBianca when she was 19, has been recommended for parole five times since 2016, but all of those recommendations have been rejected by either Newsom or former Gov. Jerry Brown.
According to the majority opinion, Van Houten had been traveling up and down California in 1968 when she moved onto a commune in Chatsworth, California, that was established by Charles Manson. But Manson, who believed in "an impending bloody, civilization-ending, worldwide race war," dominated and manipulated the members of the "Family," the opinion states.
Late on Aug. 8 or early Aug. 9, 1969, some of Manson's followers, including Patricia Krenwinkel and Charles "Tex" Watson, broke into the home of Sharon Tate Polanski and murdered her, Wojciech Frykowski, Abigail Folger, Jay Sebring and Steven Parent, according to the opinion. Van Houten was not present for the killings, the opinion states, and said she "felt 'left out' and wanted to be included next time."
The next day, Manson, Van Houten and other "family members" drove around Los Angeles looking for potential victims, according to the opinion. The group eventually broke into the LaBiancas' home, where Manson and Watson tied up the couple, the opinion states. Manson then returned to the car and told Van Houten and Krenwinkel to go inside and follow Watson's directions, according to the opinion.
Inside, Watson told Van Houten and Krenwinkel to take Rosemary LaBianca into the bedroom and kill her, the opinion states. Van Houten placed a pillowcase over the woman's head and secured it with a lamp cord around her neck, according to the opinion. Krenwinkel then stabbed Rosemary LaBianca, while Watson stabbed her husband, the opinion states.
When Watson came into the bedroom, he stabbed Rosemary LaBianca another eight times with a bayonet, according to the opinion. Van Houten then stabbed her a further 14 to 16 times, the opinion states.
Following the crime, Van Houten hid for more than two months until she was arrested on Nov. 25, 1969, according to the opinion.
In 1971, she was convicted of two counts of first degree murder and one count of conspiracy to commit murder, before the jury imposed a death sentence. But an appellate court reversed the judgment because her attorney "had disappeared during the trial," the opinion states. She was retried, but the jury deadlocked. In a third trial, Van Houten was again convicted and sentenced to concurrent life sentences with the possibility of parole, according to the opinion.
Van Houten was found suitable for parole in 2016, 2017, 2019 and 2020 as well as 2022, but the recommendations have always been reversed, according to the opinion.
According to a 2018 risk assessment done by a forensic psychologist, Van Houten began using various drugs and alcohol as a young teenager. She also became pregnant at 15 and said that her mother forced her to undergo an illegal abortion so that she could attend college. Van Houten eventually received her legal secretary certificate before she started traveling around California, the report notes.
Van Houten said she was then slowly indoctrinated into Manson's cult community, according to the report. At the time of the murders, Van Houten said she was motivated by her desire to show the cult leader that she was committed to him, the report states. And when she stabbed Rosemary LaBianca, she assumed the woman was already dead, but admits she could have been alive, according to the report.
"'It was a horrible, predatory feeling,'" Van Houten said in the report.
"Van Houten stated that at the time, 'she believed what they were doing was necessary and that although she was sorry that the victims had to die, she believed it was necessary for the greater good, the revolution,'" the report states.
Since her time in prison, Van Houten said she is now independent and "socially conscious," and that she believes it's important she not forget what she did, according to the report.
During her incarceration, Van Houten has participated in self-help programs and worked and volunteered in various ways, including as a tutor, the report states. She also earned a master's degree in humanities and served as the chairperson of the Inmate Advisory Council, according to the report.
The report also notes that Van Houten has a "nearly spotless" disciplinary record.
And while Van Houten had a history of impulsive behavior and her offenses "reflected a callous lack of empathy for the victims," the evaluator determined that she has not been violent during her incarceration and has demonstrated an ability and willingness to follow the rules for a successful parole. The report states that Van Houten represented a low risk for violent recidivism.
Despite being recommended for parole in 2020, however, Newsom reversed the decision, according to the opinion. The governor was not satisfied with Van Houten's explanation for why she was vulnerable to Manson's influence, rejecting her statement that she was a "very weak person that took advantage of someone that wanted to take control of my life and I handed it over," the opinion states.
Newsom said he's concerned that Van Houten still poses a danger to society.
A trial court then backed his decision, finding there was evidence in the record to support the reversal of parole, according to the opinion.
But in its opinion Tuesday, the Second Appellate panel majority rejected Newsom's finding that there is a discrepancy between Van Houten's statements about the crime now and when it was committed, comparing her current description that stabbing Rosemary LaBianca "was a horrible, predatory feeling" to when she told a fellow cult member at the time that it was "fun."
The majority said the record doesn't support Newsom's conclusion that Van Houten's statements suggest a lack of insight or candor.
"It is unreasonable to compare Van Houten's description of her emotions during the crime now, after decades of therapy, self-help programming and reflection, to how she characterized her feelings at age 19, while still deeply enmeshed in drug abuse and the Manson cult," the opinion said.
"The attorney general argues one cannot feel something is 'fun' and also 'horrible, aggressive, predatory,' but these are descriptions given 50 years apart, through very different lenses," it added.
The majority also noted that Van Houten has shown "extraordinary rehabilitative efforts, insight, remorse, realistic parole plans, support from family and friends, [and] favorable institutional reports," and said she should be granted parole. Justice Victoria Gerrard Chaney joined the majority opinion.
But in a nine-page dissenting opinion, Justice Frances Rothschild said the record isn't different enough for the panel to change from its decision in 2019 rejecting Van Houten's petition. She said some evidence indicates that Van Houten still minimizes her role in the murders.
In 2019, the appellate court concluded that Van Houten failed to take sufficient responsibility for participation in the crimes because she noted that she became involved when Manson manipulated her, blaming him more than herself, Justice Rothschild wrote. Van Houten, again, makes such statements in this parole request, the dissent states.
"I conclude the record contains some evidence Van Houten lacked insight into the commitment offense," Justice Rothschild wrote. "Coupled with the heinous nature of that crime, this is sufficient ... to provide some evidence of current dangerousness and support the governor's decision."
The justice said she would deny Van Houten's latest petition.
Van Houten's attorney, Nancy Tetreault, applauded the majority's decision, telling Law360 Tuesday her client "amply meets" the legal standard for a grant of parole, which is that she no longer poses an unreasonable risk of danger to the public.
"As the Court of Appeal held, the governor could not point to a 'modicum' of evidence supporting a finding that Leslie is currently dangerous," she said.
Newsom can now petition the California Supreme Court to review the decision and ask to stay the parole, and Tetreault said that if he does, she will oppose it. But if the governor does not seek review or if there is no stay, she said Van Houten will be released on parole.
A representative for the governor did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Justices Frances Rothschild, Justices Victoria Gerrard Chaney and Helen I. Bendix sat on the panel for the Second Appellate District.
The state is represented by Jennifer Lynn Heinisch and Jennifer Ora Cano of the California Attorney General's Office.
Van Houten is represented by Nancy Tetreault.
The case is In re: Leslie Van Houten, case number B320098, in the Court of Appeal of the State of California, Second Appellate District.
--Editing by Adam LoBelia.
