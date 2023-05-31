FEMSA Sells Stake In Jetro Restaurant Depot For $1.4B

By Jade Martinez-Pogue (May 31, 2023, 3:58 PM EDT) -- Mexican multinational beverage retail company Fomento Económico Mexicano SAB de CV, also known as FEMSA, said Wednesday it is selling its minority stake in wholesale food, beverages and equipment supply chain company Jetro Restaurant Depot to an undisclosed buyer for $1.4 billion....

