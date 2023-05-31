Harvey Pitt, Who Led SEC Through 9/11 And Enron, Dies At 78

By Jessica Corso (May 31, 2023, 8:26 PM EDT) -- Harvey Pitt, who was chair of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission during the market turmoil following the 9/11 attacks and when Enron collapsed, died Tuesday, according to the historical society that he co-founded. He was 78....

