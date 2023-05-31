Fired Legal Assistant Fights To Keep Discrimination Suit Alive

By Emily Sawicki (May 31, 2023, 8:49 PM EDT) -- A onetime legal assistant who sued her former firm in Connecticut state court alleging discrimination and retaliation after she was let go in July 2020 is now fighting to keep her suit alive after the firm moved for summary judgment, arguing she was fired not for requesting COVID-19 accommodations, but for performance issues....

