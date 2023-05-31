Wash., Md. AGs Sue 'Forever Chemicals' Makers 3M, DuPont

By Emily Field (May 31, 2023, 7:30 PM EDT) -- Washington on Wednesday joined other states including Maryland suing major chemical companies like 3M and DuPont de Nemours Inc. seeking compensation for the costs of cleaning up contamination from so-called "forever chemicals" that the companies allegedly knew were toxic....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS