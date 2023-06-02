More States Turn To Paraprofessionals To Fill Justice Gap

By Aebra Coe | · Listen to article Your browser does not support the audio element.

North Carolina Justice for All Project co-founders S.M. Kernodle-Hodges (left) and Alicia Mitchell-Mercer are urging lawmakers in their state to establish a licensing program that would allow qualifying nonlawyer paraprofessionals to represent clients in discrete areas of law. Six states across the country have adopted such programs in recent years, with others taking steps to do the same. (Courtesy of Alicia Mitchell-Mercer)

Lindsey Brandt The Law Offices of Peter A. Kern Brandt became a Utah licensed paralegal practitioner, or LPP, in May 2022. She works alongside lawyers in a family and criminal law office in Lehi, Utah, and currently has about 25 of her own clients.



After a previous career in finance, Brandt spent time as a stay-at-home parent before pursuing her paraprofessional license at the advice of a neighbor who is also a judge. She has a master's degree in public administration, with an emphasis in nonprofit work, and has also volunteered at a free legal clinic for the last three years.



"There's so much need and just not enough help," Brandt said. "There are so many times we see clients that need help undoing what they have done [through pro se filings]. It's so unjust, it's so unconscionable and inequitable to the extreme. Those individuals deserve the same help as someone who can afford an attorney."

Nichol Fitzpatrick Code 4 Legal Fitzpatrick obtained her Arizona legal paraprofessional, or LP, license in 2021, specializing in family law. She started her career in the law as a paralegal in 2007 and also spent some time in law school. She now has her own solo practice and has a paralegal working under her.



According to Fitzpatrick, many of the cases she takes on are custody and child support cases. And, she said, many of her clients would not be able to afford legal representation if there wasn't an LP option.



Peggy Cochran Elkins & Muir Cochran obtained her Arizona LP license in November 2022, specializing in family law. Since being licensed, she has taken on divorce and child custody cases. She works alongside three lawyers in a Tuscon, Arizona, family law firm.



As a longtime paralegal, Cochran says has seen how people suffer and the court system is burdened when large numbers of self-represented litigants attempt to wade through the complexities of a divorce or child custody dispute.



"There is absolutely a need. There are a lot of people I talk to that have all of the same legal problems, but they need a lower rate," she said. "As an LP I can do the work that's necessary, but it will cost them less money."

Susan Astle Astle Family Law Astle obtained her Utah LPP license in 2021, with a specialization in family law. She was previously a paralegal at a law firm and continued as an LPP at the firm before launching her own practice, Astle Family Law.



She says that as a paralegal she saw many people confused and overwhelmed within the courts because they were unable to afford a lawyer, often taking years to resolve a divorce or custody dispute.



"I love being in a position where I'm able to share that information with people so they can make the best decisions in their family law matter," Astle said.