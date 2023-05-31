6th Circ. To Hear Ohio State Grad Student's Harassment Case

By Ryan Harroff (May 31, 2023, 6:02 PM EDT) -- The Sixth Circuit will take a look at a sexual harassment and retaliation case brought against Ohio State University and one of its engineering professors, according to new filings that come after the school took an early win and a federal jury decided in the professor's favor....

