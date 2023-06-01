Reed Smith Unveils New Leadership Team Of COO And 6 Attys

By Emily Johnson (June 1, 2023, 4:55 PM EDT) -- Reed Smith LLP on Thursday announced its new seven-member senior management team, which includes three longtime partners promoted to help lead the international firm in Houston, London and New York alongside the firm's first woman to serve as global managing partner....

