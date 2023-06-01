Trump Criminal Case Fed. Judge Won't Recuse Over Firm Ties

By Lauren Berg (June 1, 2023, 10:26 PM EDT) -- The New York federal judge who will decide whether Donald Trump can move the Manhattan district attorney's hush-money prosecution from state to federal court told the parties Thursday that he won't recuse himself after reporting he once provided legal services to a company affiliated with the former president....

