Rising Star: Weil Gotshal's Megan Granger

Law360 (July 6, 2023, 9:05 AM EDT) -- Weil Gotshal & Manges LLP's Megan Granger served a leading role in guiding Microsoft through the labyrinth of Activision merger scrutiny, right through still-pending government challenges, distinguishing her as one of...

To view the full article, register now.