Rising Star: Keller Rohrback's Ryan McDevitt

Law360 (July 28, 2023, 9:03 AM EDT) -- Ryan McDevitt of Keller Rohrback LLP has helped secure a multibillion-dollar class action settlement against Volkswagen in sprawling emissions multidistrict litigation and co-leads a class action over lithium-ion batteries in Chevrolet...

To view the full article, register now.