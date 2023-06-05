NC Judge Axes Unjust Enrichment Claim In Trade Secrets Suit

By Ryan Harroff (June 5, 2023, 1:41 PM EDT) -- A North Carolina packaging company cannot claim unjust enrichment in its suit claiming an ex-employee misappropriated its trade secrets to try and get a job at a competitor because the "alleged ill-gotten gains of her misconduct" were given to her by that competitor, not her former employer....

