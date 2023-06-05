DC Courts Not State Courts Under Habeas Law, 9th Circ. Says

By Jess Krochtengel (June 5, 2023, 4:22 PM EDT) -- The District of Columbia's Superior Court is not considered a "state court" for purposes of appealing habeas petitions, the Ninth Circuit held in a published opinion, allowing a prisoner to appeal a denial of his habeas petition and breaking from five other circuit courts....

