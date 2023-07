Rising Star: Wilson Sonsini's Remi Korenblit

Law360 (July 27, 2023, 9:18 AM EDT) -- Remi Korenblit of Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati PC steered Twitter in Elon Musk's headline-grabbing takeover of the social media company, drafting the terms of a contract for the $44 billion...

To view the full article, register now.