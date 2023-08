Rising Star: Cadwalader's Michael J. Ruder

Law360 (August 3, 2023, 9:13 AM EDT) -- Michael Ruder of Cadwalader Wickersham & Taft LLP advised two banking giants that acted as co-lenders in a $3 billion securitized refinancing for one of New York City's tallest skyscrapers, earning...

To view the full article, register now.