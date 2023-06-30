Rising Star: Gibbons' Michael D. DeLoreto

By Mike Curley (June 30, 2023, 1:21 PM EDT) -- Michael D. DeLoreto of Gibbons PC has spent much of his career helping to pass legislation to legalize cannabis in New Jersey and has aided dispensaries in their efforts to start operating in the Garden State, earning him a spot as one of Law360's Rising Stars....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS