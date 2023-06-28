Rising Star: Debevoise's Erica Weisgerber

By Chart Riggall (June 28, 2023, 10:01 AM EDT) -- Erica Weisgerber of Debevoise & Plimpton LLP has represented McKinsey & Co. in a slew of lawsuits accusing the consulting firm of failing to disclose conflicts of interest when it applied to be a court-appointed bankruptcy adviser, winning dismissals in nearly a half-dozen cases and earning her a spot among the bankruptcy law practitioners under age 40 honored by Law360 Rising Stars....

