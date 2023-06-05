Disabled Attys Can't Prove Discrimination, Governments Say

By Danielle Ferguson (June 5, 2023, 5:03 PM EDT) -- Local governments and building authorities in charge of Detroit-area state courts are asking a Michigan federal judge to dismiss claims from attorneys with disabilities alleging that courthouses and other government buildings are not accessible, saying the attorneys had not alleged specific incidents when they were denied access or shown how the governments' and agencies' actions led to the alleged inaccessibility....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS