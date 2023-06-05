Oil Co. Seeks AIG's Defense In Climate Change Litigation

By Ganesh Setty (June 5, 2023, 5:55 PM EDT) -- A pair of AIG units must defend an oil company facing two lawsuits alleging it knew its sale of petroleum products would contribute to climate change, the company told a Hawaii federal court, arguing the suits are also "replete" with allegations of nonintentional conduct....

