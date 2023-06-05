Miss. Argues Against Former EPA Official's Run For Office

By Juan Carlos Rodriguez (June 5, 2023, 8:24 PM EDT) -- A Trump-era U.S. Environmental Protection Agency official with eyes on a Mississippi Public Service Commission seat is asking the U.S. Supreme Court to restore her candidacy after she was disqualified over residency issues — but the state attorney general has urged the justices not to take the case....

