Murdaugh Trials Offer Law Firms Fraud Prevention Reminders

By Travis Casner and Helga Zauner (June 12, 2023, 1:27 PM EDT) -- Earlier this year, the world was fixated on a South Carolina state court for the criminal trial of Alex Murdaugh, a former South Carolina attorney found guilty of the murders of his wife and son. Prosecutors alleged these murders were part of Murdaugh's efforts to conceal financial crimes spanning over a decade....

