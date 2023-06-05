Insurer Says Eatery's Breach Bars Coverage For Theft Claim

By Hope Patti (June 5, 2023, 7:22 PM EDT) -- A Hartford unit said it did not breach its insurance contract or act in bad faith when it denied coverage for an alleged break-in at a Maricopa County restaurant, telling an Arizona federal court that the eatery breached the policy itself by not complying with the conditions of coverage....

