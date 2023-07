Rising Star: Hughes Hubbard's Fara Tabatabai

Law360 (July 25, 2023, 9:16 AM EDT) -- Fara Tabatabai of Hughes Hubbard & Reed LLP helped Tepco, a Japanese company at the center of the Fukushima meltdown, defend a contract dispute that ended up awarding a small portion of...

To view the full article, register now.