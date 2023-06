Rising Star: Skadden's Nathan Wacker

Law360 (June 22, 2023, 1:28 PM EDT) -- Nathan Wacker of Skadden Arps Slate Meagher & Flom LLP has represented clients in high-stakes corporate tax disputes, including Eaton Corp.'s landmark victory in a challenge to the IRS' attempted cancellation...

To view the full article, register now.