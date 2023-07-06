Rising Star: K&L Gates' Natalie Chye

By Isaac Monterose (July 6, 2023, 1:23 PM EDT) -- K&L Gates LLP construction associate Natalie Chye has worked on significant litigation, such as representing Australian construction company CIMIC Group Ltd. in a contractual dispute and creating an adjudication response for South Australia renewable energy projects, earning her a spot as one of Law360's Rising Stars....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS