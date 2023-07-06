Rising Star: Sidley's Kate Lashley

By Joyce Hanson (July 6, 2023, 1:29 PM EDT) -- Kate Lashley of Sidley Austin LLP focuses on advising derivatives market participants on compliance issues related to the Commodity Exchange Act and has served as derivatives counsel for GE Capital for more than a decade, earning her a spot among the compliance law practitioners under age 40 honored by Law360 Rising Stars....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS