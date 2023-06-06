Harlan Crow Atty Offers To Meet Dems Over Thomas Info

By Katie Buehler (June 6, 2023, 9:15 AM EDT) -- The Gibson Dunn & Crutcher LLP attorney representing Texas billionaire and Republican donor Harlan Crow has offered to meet with U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee staff to discuss lawmakers' requests for detailed information on gifts, transportation and lodging provided to U.S. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas. ...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS