Ill. Judge Slams Bid To Examine TCPA Plaintiff's Electronics

By Celeste Bott (June 6, 2023, 8:13 PM EDT) -- An Illinois federal magistrate judge's refusal to allow an Illinois marketing company defending Telephone Consumer Protection Act class claims to inspect the lead plaintiff's electronic devices drew frustration from defense counsel Tuesday, who said her motion "got flipped upside down" when the court opted to allow the plaintiff to conduct the desired inspection....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS