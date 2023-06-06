Slovakia Says Energy Co. Shirked Regulations, Lacked Cash

By Caleb Symons (June 6, 2023, 9:48 PM EDT) -- Slovakian officials say that a U.S. energy company seeking $2.1 billion over failed development plans in the European nation has offered no legitimate claim of misconduct, arguing that the company flouted land-use regulations and failed to attract a viable level of funding....

