Justices Told Newman Investigation Merits Redoing Case

By Dani Kass (June 6, 2023, 6:29 PM EDT) -- The Federal Circuit's evaluation of whether Judge Pauline Newman is mentally competent has made its way into U.S. Supreme Court briefing, with an inventor whose patent was invalidated saying his due process rights were violated by having her on his appellate panel....

