Judge Hesitant To Advise Michigan Justices On Insulin Probe

By Carolyn Muyskens (June 6, 2023, 9:52 PM EDT) -- A Michigan appellate judge seemed loath Tuesday to grant the state attorney general's request to criticize Michigan Supreme Court precedent exempting certain business activities from consumer protection law, saying the state was asking him to be the Supreme Court's law clerk in its bid to investigate Eli Lilly and Co.'s insulin prices....

