Credit Repair Co. PGX Can Access $12M In New Ch. 11 Loans

By Vince Sullivan (June 6, 2023, 6:30 PM EDT) -- Bankrupt credit repair service PGX Holdings received court approval Tuesday in Delaware to access $12 million of its $20 million debtor-in-possession financing, which will allow the business to continue operating while funding its Chapter 11 case and pursuit of asset sales of its two operating silos....

