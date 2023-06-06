Sequoia Capital Splitting Into 3 Independent Businesses

By Jade Martinez-Pogue (June 6, 2023, 4:14 PM EDT) -- Venture capital giant Sequoia Capital on Tuesday announced it would be breaking up its global partnerships into three independent businesses with Sequoia China, Sequoia U.S./Europe and Sequoia India/Southeast Asia becoming distinct firms with separate brands by early next year....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS