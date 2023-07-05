Rising Star: Jones Day's Ryan Ball

By Mike Curley (July 5, 2023, 1:11 PM EDT) -- Ryan Ball of Jones Day has successfully defended tech companies like Experian Information Solutions Inc. against class action complaints over data privacy, with decisions narrowing the scope of the Fair Credit Reporting Act and clearing the company of $5 billion in liability, earning him a spot among class action lawyers under age 40 as one of Law360's Rising Stars....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS