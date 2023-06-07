GOP Sens. Irritated By Judge Withholding Personal Opinions

By Katie Buehler (June 7, 2023, 7:47 PM EDT) -- Republican senators' Wednesday inquiries of a D.C. District Court nominee over religious liberty and opioid-related litigation she participated in as solicitor general for the district, as well as questions about her personal views on hot-button issues, sparked a debate about what information nominees should disclose during U.S. Senate judiciary hearings....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS